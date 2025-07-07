South Carolina's Biggest Sleeper On the 2025 Roster
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off a season in which they had one of the nation's most fearsome pass rushing units on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN has made their predictions for the most under the radar Gamecock in 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have quite a few players to replace from a year ago. Sure, they have arguably the best pass-rusher in college football in the form of Dylan Stewart returning to the field this fall, but there will be noticeable NFL abscenses this fall along the defensive front.
TJ Sanders, Tanka Hemingway, and Kyle Kennard are all off to the Sunday league, and the Gamecocks need to find impactful faces quickly as the 2025 season approaches. ESPN seems to believe that the most underrated player on the South Carolina roster is EDGE Bryan Thomas.
"Much of the attention within the Gamecocks' pass-rush depth will be centered on sophomore phenom Dylan Stewartand Charlotte transfer Demon Clowney, cousin of former two-time All American Jadeveon Clowney. But as South Carolina works to replace the production of 2024 SEC sack leader Kyle Kennard, fourth-year edge Bryan Thomas will have an important role to play as well. The 6-foot-2, 247-pounder logged career highs in sacks (4.5) and total tackles (23) a year ago, and he's poised to step into a starting role opposite Stewart this fall," said Eli Lederman of ESPN.
