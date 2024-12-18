South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori and Kyle Kennard Named All-Americans by Sporting News
The Sporting News released their 2024 All-American teams on Wednesday, which featured a pair of South Carolina Gamecocks.
Safety Nick Emmanwori (first team) and Edge Kyle Kennard (second team) were highlighted by The Sporting News for their play on the field this season.
Here's what The Sporting News' Bill Bender had to say about Emmanwori:
"Emmanowori – a junior – enjoyed a breakout season for the Gamecocks. He totaled 83 tackles and four interceptions. That included a pair of interception returns for TDs in victories against Oklahoma and Kentucky. Emmanowori had 46 tackles in six games against top-25 teams."
Kennard made the site's second team All-American list. Kennard was a star for the Gamecocks this season finishing with 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.
