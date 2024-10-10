South Carolina vs Alabama Score Predictions
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) are looking to right the ship this week after suffering a 27-3 loss at the hands of Ole Miss last Saturday. The Gamecocks will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on an Alabama (4-1) team that is trying to bounce back after a shocking loss of their own to Vanderbilt.
Going into now Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium is no small task. The Tide are 72-3 since 2013 at home with their last loss coming at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in 2023. South Carolina is has won their only road game of the season so far (Kentucky) after finishing 0-4 on the road in 2023. South Carolina will have to have a better game offensively this week on the road in order to come away with an upset victory. With that being said, here's how the staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI sees the game playing out:
Alex Joyce: Alabama 35, South Carolina 14
Alabama's defense has been reeling as of late. In the last six quarters of football against Georgia and Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide have surrendered 67 points, 784 yards of offense, allowed ten plays of 20 or more yards, and have let opposing offenses convert third downs at a 54 percent rate. This should be an incredible opportunity for South Carolina to bounce back. However, I just have too many questions about the Gamecocks on offense. Sellers and the wide receivers just haven't gelled yet, third down conversions are low (30 percent), and the turnovers have been bad. While I think it will get better as the season progresses, this isn't the game where it magically all works. The defense should keep South Carolina in most games, but Alabama's high powered offense will eventually be too tough to stop.
Fisher Brewer: Alabama 42, South Carolina 10
Alabama's explosive offense, averaging 44.6 points per game, presents a significant challenge for South Carolina. With 1,370 passing yards and 971 rushing yards, this season, the Crimson Tide has demonstrated their ability to score effectively, including 20 rushing touchdowns. In comparison, South Carolina has accumulated 1,800 total yards, with 16 touchdowns, but their defense has allowed an average of 19 points per game, surrendering a total of 1,484 yards and 11 touchdowns.
While South Carolina has shown promise, their struggles against Ole Miss and current injury issues highlight the challeneges they face. Additionally, playing on the road in one of the toughest stadiums in college footballl will make this matchup even more daunting for the Gamecocks. Alabama, eager to bounce back after a surprising loss to Vanderbilt, will likely capitalize on these vunerabilities, making a decisive victory seem likely.
Jonathan Williams: Alabama 38, South Carolina 17
This game is going to boil down to if South Carolina can make the big plays on both offense and defense when the opportunities present themselves, and if the Gamecocks can protect the football. Jalen Milroe has been playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season and he is a tough player to manage for four quarters. Ultimately, I think Alabama's explosive offense is took much to handle for the Gamecocks and they secure the win at home this weekend.
