South Carolina vs Clemson: Live Scores and Updates
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking for their ninth win of the regular season for the first time since 2013. To do that, they'll have to battle their bitter in-state rivalry Clemson with playoff implications on the line.
Clemson comes into this matchup winning eight of the previous nine games. South Caorlina comes into the matchup ranked and ready to build off an already impressive season. Which team will win the Palmetto Bowl and who will keep their playoff hopes alive? All that will be settled early Saturday afternoon.
Updates:
- Tigers won the coin toss and elected to defer. South Carolina will receive the opening kickoff.
First Quarter:
South Carolina will get the opening kickoff.
(0-0): After driving in Clemson territory, Clemson's TJ Parker strip sacks LaNorris Sellers. Tigers ball.
(0-0): South Carolina forces a Clemson punt.
(0-0): Tigers defense gets a stop at midfield. South Carolina pins Clemson inside the 5-yard line.
(0-0): Gamecocks get a fourth down stop inside the red zone.
South Carolina ball. End of the first quarter.
Second Quarter:
(0-0): South Carolina forced to punt. Clemson takes over at the Gamecocks 43-yard line.
(7-0): Clemson QB Cade Klubnik takes it in from 17 yards out. Clemson leads.
(7-7): Gamecocks' QB LaNorris Sellers scrambles for a touchdown to tie the game.
(7-7): South Carolina forces a punt. Gamecocks take over around their own 25-yard line.
(7-7): South Carolina punts to the Tigers 12-yard line.
