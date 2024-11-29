South Carolina vs Clemson Predictions for Palmetto Bowl
One of the biggest rivalries in the country is set to take place this weekend in the Palmetto Bowl with (8-3) South Carolina taking on (9-2) Clemson on the road in Memorial Stadium. The SI Staff for the South Carolina Gamecocks share their thoughts on the games' outcome.
The Gamecocks are looking for their second win in the past ten matchups and come in to the game ranked for the first time since 2013. Shane Beamer is 1-2 in three games against the Tigers. If he is able to come away with a win, he'll pass Steve Spurrier for the most wins through a coach's first four years in program history.
Clemson has a lot to fight for on the post season front. The Tigers are awaiting the outcome of Miami's matchup to determine if they'll get an ACC Championship bid. However they'll have to be fully focused on a hot Gamecocks sqaud that is looking to end Clemson's playoff hopes.
Currently, Clemson is a 3-point home favorite over South Carolina. Here's how the SI Staff sees this game going.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 31, Clemson 17
This game is a pure line of scrimmage battle. I believe South Carolina wins a lot of those battles, especially on defense. In the two losses suffered at the hands of Georgia and Louisville, the Tigers have struggled to stop the run, giving up nearly 190 yards per game and a total of five touchdowns. South Carolina's defensive line should harass Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and force him into bad decisions. Meanwhile the legs of Raheim Sanders and LaNorris Sellers could be an issue for Clemson. The Gamecocks will keep their slim playoff hopes alive on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Williams: South Carolina 27, Clemson 24
I think this is going to be a defensive battle game. Both teams have strong defensive fronts with some playmakers in the secondary, so it could make life hard on both quarterbacks. Ultimately though, I am going to go with the hot hand in this game and that's the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is going to be a four quarter football game and the Gamecocks are going to make more plays down the strecth to seal the win.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 35, Clemson 21
This is one of the biggest rivalries in all of College Football, and with the College Football Playoff now in the mix, the stakes have never been higher. Emotions will undoubtedly run high for both teams, but on paper, South Carolina appears to be the more complete squad compared to an untested Clemson team. Depsite Clemson playing at home in the intimidating atmosphere of Death Valley, I predict this game will be decided by two touchdowns. I'm picking the Gamecocks to march into Death Valley and come away with a statement victory.
