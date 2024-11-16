South Carolina vs Missouri: College Gameday Picks
The Mayor's Cup is on the line as South Carolina welcomes another top 25 team in Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN's College Gameday is in Athens, Ga for the Georgia-Tennessee matchup. During their picks segment they made sure to focus on a key SEC rivalry.
Missouri has a 9-5 series lead in the Mayor's Cup, winning five consecutive games. The Gamecocks will look to end that trend riding high after wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Gameday hosts gave their thoughts on who wins this key battle.
ESPN College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: South Carolina Gamecocks
Nick Saban: South Carolina Gamecocks
Cody Rhodes: South Carolina Gamecocks
Pat McAfee: South Carolina Gamecocks
Lee Corso: South Carolina Gamecocks
Kirk Herbstriet: South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff is set for 4:15 between the Gamecocks and Tigers. Follow us here for live coverage of the game.
