Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Missouri: College Gameday Picks

Alex Joyce

Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban sit on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
The Mayor's Cup is on the line as South Carolina welcomes another top 25 team in Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium.

ESPN's College Gameday is in Athens, Ga for the Georgia-Tennessee matchup. During their picks segment they made sure to focus on a key SEC rivalry.

Missouri has a 9-5 series lead in the Mayor's Cup, winning five consecutive games. The Gamecocks will look to end that trend riding high after wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Gameday hosts gave their thoughts on who wins this key battle.

ESPN College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: South Carolina Gamecocks
Nick Saban: South Carolina Gamecocks
Cody Rhodes: South Carolina Gamecocks
Pat McAfee: South Carolina Gamecocks
Lee Corso: South Carolina Gamecocks
Kirk Herbstriet: South Carolina Gamecocks

Kickoff is set for 4:15 between the Gamecocks and Tigers. Follow us here for live coverage of the game.

