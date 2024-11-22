South Carolina vs Wofford: SI Staff Score Predictions
After winning four straight games against conference opponents, South Carolina is set to finish the year with two out of conference games. The Wofford Terriers come into town for the last home game of the season.
While many are overlooking this game and looking towards a battle versus rival Clemson, the players are fully focused on the Terriers this week. When asked about it being human nature to overlook someone like Wofford, Gamecocks star LB Debo Williams gave a blunt response, "for mediocre people, it's probably human nature, but we're not trying to be mediocre."
Saturday's game also carries a special significance as it is the annual Salute to Service game and Senior Night. Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer urged fans on Tuesday to arrive early to celebrate these seniors. South Carolina is currently a 42.5-point favoriter over Wofford. Here's how the SI Staff at South Carolina sees this game shaking out:
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 48, Wofford 6
Earlier this week I broke down an early look at the Wofford Terriers and the potential issues they could cause. While they have some weapons, their QB play this year doesn't give me confidence that they'll have much success against one of the nation's best defenses. I expect South Carolina to dominate this game from the opening whistle. It should be an incredible atmosphere once again as the Gamecocks celebrate their seniors and cruise to a big win, but I think Wofford covers the 42.5. Side note: A win in this game ties Shane Beamer's career high in wins (8).
Jonathan Williams: South Carolina 45, Wofford 7
The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in college football and there is no sign of that slowing down this weekend. They will have another big opporunity next week against Clemson to earn another notable win on the schedule, but first they need to take care of business and stay healthy against Wofford. I think they do and earn an easy win.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 42, Wofford 7
South Carolina is poised to dominate this matchup, with a prediction of a commanding 42-7 victory. The Gamecocks are expected to set the tone early, taking full control before giving their starters a well-earned rest ahead of the highly anticipated Clemson game. This scenario would provide valuable in-game reps for second and third-string players, helping the team stay sharp while keeping key contributors fresh for the season's final challenge.
