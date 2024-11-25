Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball Falls in AP Rankings After Loss to UCLA

South Carolina falls to fourth in the AP Rankings after Sunday's loss to UCLA.

Nov 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks bench look on as the UCLA Bruins lead by 20 in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

There's a new number one team in the land after South Carolina fell to the UCLA Bruins on the road in Los Angeles.

UCLA defeated the South Carolina at home 77-62, snapping a 43 game winning streak for the Gamecocks. UCLA led the Gamecocks early on 20-10 and never looked back.

This is the Gamecocks first loss since the 2023 NCAA Final Four. With the loss, UCLA now takes over the number one spot in the country according to new AP Rankings. South Carolina drops to number four.

The Gamecocks will have an opportunity to put that loss behind them on Thursday November 28 as they take on top 20 Iowa State in the Fort Myers Tipoff.

