BREAKING: Spencer Rattler Hears His Name Called In The NFL Draft!
After seeing wide receiver Xavier Legette come off the board at pick No. 32 to the Carolina Panthers last night in the NFL Draft, the South Carolina Gamecocks saw another player come off the board on Friday night, as quarterback Spencer Rattler was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 150th pick in the fifth round. Rattler becomes the tenth draft pick of the Shane Beamer era. Spencer's selection also breaks a longstanding streak for Carolina, as he becomes the first quarterback from the program to be drafted since Todd Ellis in 1990.
Rattler threw for 6,212 passing yards and 37 touchdowns during his time in Columbia and added seven touchdowns on the ground to boot. His passing yardage mark ranks 5th in school history, while his 67.5% completion percentage ranks first all-time out of Gamecock players who have thrown more than 42 career passes.
