Taking a look at former South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL
We are past the half way mark in the NFL season as many teams are beginning to make their push for the playoffs. Former South Carolina Gamecock greats have played a role in their team's 2024 successes.
On offense, defense, and special teams former Gamecocks have made their presence felt year after year. Let's take a look at some of those key contributors and how they are performing this season.
Xavier Legette
The Carolina Panthers rookie has really come into his own as the season progressed. Legette is second on the team in receiving and leads the team in both receiving touchdowns. With Dionte Johnson now with the Baltimore Ravens, Legette now leads a trio a rookie pass catchers that gives Panthers fans hope for a bright future.
Jaycee Horn
Talent was never the question for former Gamecock great, Jaycee Horn. The struggle for Horn is his short NFL career has been the ability to stay on the field due to a variety of injuries. Now in his fourth year, Horn has started every game so far and shows why he was a top ten pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is third on the team in solo tackles, fourth in total tackles, and has an interception. If Horn can stay healthy, his future is bright in Carolina.
Rico Dowdle
After joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Dowdle was mostly used as a rotational player in Dallas. As the year's went by, Dowdle began to see his playing time increase. This season, with Tony Pollard leaving to join the Tennessee Titans, Dowdle became the Cowboys starting runnning back and has been a steady presence for his squad. Currently he leads the team in rushing with 374 yards and is fifth on the team in receiving (166 yards). Dowdle's best season comes ahead of looking for a new contract this offseason.
Keisean Nixon
Nixon is in his third season with the Packers and has already earned First Team All-Pro honors in back to back years. He is one of the game's best returners and plays a big role in the Green Bay defense. As a cornerback this season, Nixon has 42 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. So far in the NFL's new kickoff return rule and on punts, Nixon has 7 returns for 195 yards.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Deebo is quietly enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. The do-it-all offensive weapon for the 49ers is having the second best yards per catch average of his career (16.1), just behind his 2021 First Team All-Pro season back in 2021. Samuel Sr. is third on the team in receiving with 468 yards, adding in 80 rushing yards. Samuel Sr.'s unique ability to stress defenses in both the run and passing game will be key for his team to get back to the Super Bowl in February.
You Might Also Like:
- Former South Carolina Gamecock Staffer Demoted at Nebraska
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report ReleaseThe South Carolina Gamecocks Could Creat College Football Playoff Chaos
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!