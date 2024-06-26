Gamecock Digest

Three -Star Michael Clayton II Earns South Carolina Offer

Alex Joyce

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks extend offer to 2026 three-star QB, Michael Clayton II out of Sanford, FL.

Tuesday has been an eventful night in the Gamecocks class of 2026. Starting with the decommitment of four-star QB, Landon Duckworth, South Carolina extends offers to Noah Grubbs and most recently, Clayton.

The nearly 6-4 QB impressed in his first full season of starting for Seminole High. Clayton threw for 1,902 yards, completing 53.6% of his passes, with 18 TDs, and 9 INTs. He has ideal frame with his height and 200 pounds for the QB spot to go along with a talented arm. He should progress as he gets more starts under his belt.

Clayton is uncommitted at the moment. He holds offers from many schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, and Ole Miss inside the SEC.

Currently the Gamecocks class of 2026 has just two commitments and is ranked 13th in the country. Shane Beamer and the staff will dive head first on 2026 players after wrapping up the class of 2025.

