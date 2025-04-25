UC San Diego Forward Nordin Kapic Commits to South Carolina via the Transfer Portal
South Carolina lands Austrian big man Nordin Kapic from UC San Diego in the transfer portal.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and 240+ pounds, Nordin Kapic averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 2024. His efforts helped the Tritons win the Big West Tournament.
Kapic appeared in 34 games for the Tritons, making 33 starts. He gives the Gamecocks another big body on the floor. This is the sixth commitment the Gamecocks have received out of the transfer portal.
Center Christ Essandoko, guard Meechie Johnson, wing Kobe Knox, guard Mike Sharavjamts, and power forward Elijah Strong round out the list of portal additions.
Prior to his time with UC San Diego, Kapic spent two seasons with the Lynn Fighting Knights. He appeared in 52 games, making 51 starts over two years. Kapic averaged 19.3 points per game, shooting 51 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc.
