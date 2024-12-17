Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields to Visit South Carolina This Week
Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields will visit South Carolina this Thursday. The 6-foot-3 receiver from Douglasville, GA, is ranked as the No. 26 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings.
In the 2024 season, Fields recorded 39 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns. His visit to South Carolina is expected to play a significant role in his recruitment as he evaluates his options for the next step in his college football career.
This information was confirmed by 247Sports, with updates shared by Chris Hummer on Twitter.
