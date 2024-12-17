Gamecock Digest

Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields to Visit South Carolina This Week

Fisher Brewer

Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) reacts to his touchdown against the North Carolina A&T Aggies during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields will visit South Carolina this Thursday. The 6-foot-3 receiver from Douglasville, GA, is ranked as the No. 26 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings.

In the 2024 season, Fields recorded 39 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns. His visit to South Carolina is expected to play a significant role in his recruitment as he evaluates his options for the next step in his college football career.

This information was confirmed by 247Sports, with updates shared by Chris Hummer on Twitter.

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.