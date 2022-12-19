Cameron Brink's historical performance helps secure No. 2 Stanford's win over Tennessee

Stanford's big three of Cameron Brink, Haley Jones, and Hannah Jump all had amazing performances in a game where they were pushed extremely hard by Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers held Stanford scoreless for minutes at a time, and even built a lead. However, their efforts were no match for the historic night that Brink had. She was dominant on both sides of the court, scoring 21 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and also added six blocked shots to match her career high. Most importantly, she hit a key 3-pointer before the third-quarter ended that gave Stanford some much-needed momentum.

Not to mention, her stat line is one that has only happened one other time in Pac-12 history.

Jones had a double-double as well, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while Jump added 19 points and hit a clutch three with 1:15 left as Stanford overcame multiple cold streaks and a bit of rust after coming off a two-week break for final exams to win 77-70.

With the win, the Cardinal are now 11-1, and are set to host No. 21 Creighton Tuesday.