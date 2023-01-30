Cameron Brink's triple-double helps Stanford fend off Oregon

In No. 3 Stanford's 62-54 victory it was junior forward and All-American, Cameron Brink that was the biggest story of the game.

She recorded a triple-double scoring 16 points, grabbing 11 boards, and rejecting 10 shots, marking just the second time in Pac-12 history that a triple-double with blocks has been recorded. The 10 blocks also marked a career high for the future WNBA lottery pick.

"What a great game for Cam," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "I don't think there's anyone on the block that's any better in our league for sure, and I think she challenges anyone nationally."

Thanks to her stellar defense, Stanford was able to hold Oregon to a season low 54 points, with the Ducks shooting just 25% from the floor.

Brink has racked up 88 blocks this season, and is just seven shy from passing Jayne Appel (273) to become the program's leader for blocks in a career. Stanford will be traveling to Pullman to take on Washington State (15-6) on Friday.