Cameron Brink's triple-double helps Stanford fend off Oregon
In No. 3 Stanford's 62-54 victory it was junior forward and All-American, Cameron Brink that was the biggest story of the game.
She recorded a triple-double scoring 16 points, grabbing 11 boards, and rejecting 10 shots, marking just the second time in Pac-12 history that a triple-double with blocks has been recorded. The 10 blocks also marked a career high for the future WNBA lottery pick.
"What a great game for Cam," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "I don't think there's anyone on the block that's any better in our league for sure, and I think she challenges anyone nationally."
Thanks to her stellar defense, Stanford was able to hold Oregon to a season low 54 points, with the Ducks shooting just 25% from the floor.
Brink has racked up 88 blocks this season, and is just seven shy from passing Jayne Appel (273) to become the program's leader for blocks in a career. Stanford will be traveling to Pullman to take on Washington State (15-6) on Friday.