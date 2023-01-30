Skip to main content

Cameron Brink's triple-double helps Stanford fend off Oregon

Thanks to a historical night from Cameron Brink Stanford was able to fend off the upset against Oregon
In No. 3 Stanford's 62-54 victory it was junior forward and All-American, Cameron Brink that was the biggest story of the game.

She recorded a triple-double scoring 16 points, grabbing 11 boards, and rejecting 10 shots, marking just the second time in Pac-12 history that a triple-double with blocks has been recorded. The 10 blocks also marked a career high for the future WNBA lottery pick. 

"What a great game for Cam," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "I don't think there's anyone on the block that's any better in our league for sure, and I think she challenges anyone nationally."

Thanks to her stellar defense, Stanford was able to hold Oregon to a season low 54 points, with the Ducks shooting just 25% from the floor. 

Brink has racked up 88 blocks this season, and is just seven shy from passing Jayne Appel (273) to become the program's leader for blocks in a career. Stanford will be traveling to Pullman to take on Washington State  (15-6) on Friday. 

Stanford Cardinal
Jan 29, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks the shot by Oregon Ducks forward Taylor Hosendove (11) during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

By Kevin Borba
