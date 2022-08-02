Harrison Ingram featured in Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft

The excitement surrounding the Stanford basketball program when former five-star forward Harrison Ingram pledged was through the roof.

However, both Ingram and the team had an underwhelming season in 2021 as the team finished 16-16 on the year, and Ingram was inconsistent shooting the ball. He did win the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, but his shooting percentages of 38.8% from the field and 31.3% from three were both things he decided to work on when he decided to opt out of the NBA Draft after receiving a combine invite.

Sometimes a second year is the difference for players as four out of the top ten picks in this past year's NBA Draft were sophomores. In the case of Ingram, Bleacher Report's Johnathan Wasserman seems to think a second year of college will help him get back in the good graces of scouts. Wasserman released his way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft, and Ingram rounded out the first round. Here is what Wasserman had to say:

Ingram's invite to the 2022 combine proved scouts were interested in his versatility. He'll need to make more threes to compensate for athletic limitations inside the arc, but he did show promising touch and passing IQ, strengths for an NBA connector role.

Should Ingram get drafted in the first round, he will be the fourth Cardinal drafted since 2019 and the third Stanford player taken in the first round since 2014.