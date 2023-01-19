No. 4 Stanford set to take on No. 8 Utah after suffering first Pac-12 loss since 2021

For the first time all season, Stanford's Women's basketball team has fallen from the No. 2 spot following a stunning loss at the hands of an unranked USC team.

It could have been a big-win hangover following Stanford's win just a few days earlier over No. 8 UCLA, or maybe the Cardinal just came out flat and USC took advantage. Regardless of the reason, Stanford had a very rough game against the Trojans.

Looking at the team stats for both teams, if you were to take a quick glance at USC's you would be a tad shocked they won. The Trojans shot 27% from the field, but where they had the advantage over Stanford was in three categories; three pointers, turnovers, and fouls.

Stanford USC 3PT: 4-21 (19%) 3PT: 8-19 (42%) Turnovers: 14 Turnovers: 7 Fouls: 23 Fouls: 9

The foul discrepancy also led to USC getting 26 free throws to Stanford's 10. Regardless, the 55-46 loss comes as a gut check to a team who hasn't faced a lot of adversity this season.

They will need to regain focus and turn it around for Friday's matchup against another talented Pac-12 team in No. 8 Utah whose only loss is to No. 24 Colorado. The Cardinal will get to return home from this matchup after being on the road for three straight games.

A win over Utah would help Stanford secure first in the Pac-12, which is currently tied between Stanford, Utah, and Colorado.