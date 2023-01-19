Skip to main content

No. 4 Stanford set to take on No. 8 Utah after suffering first Pac-12 loss since 2021

The Cardinal were on the wrong end of an upset against USC but need to rally quickly
For the first time all season, Stanford's Women's basketball team has fallen from the No. 2 spot following a stunning loss at the hands of an unranked USC team. 

It could have been a big-win hangover following Stanford's win just a few days earlier over No. 8 UCLA, or maybe the Cardinal just came out flat and USC took advantage. Regardless of the reason, Stanford had a very rough game against the Trojans.

Looking at the team stats for both teams, if you were to take a quick glance at USC's you would be a tad shocked they won. The Trojans shot 27% from the field, but where they had the advantage over Stanford was in three categories; three pointers, turnovers, and fouls.

Stanford&nbsp;USC&nbsp;

3PT: 4-21 (19%)

3PT: 8-19 (42%)

Turnovers: 14

Turnovers: 7 

Fouls: 23 

Fouls: 9 

The foul discrepancy also led to USC getting 26 free throws to Stanford's 10. Regardless, the 55-46 loss comes as a gut check to a team who hasn't faced a lot of adversity this season. 

They will need to regain focus and turn it around for Friday's matchup against another talented Pac-12 team in No. 8 Utah whose only loss is to No. 24 Colorado. The Cardinal will get to return home from this matchup after being on the road for three straight games.

A win over Utah would help Stanford secure first in the Pac-12, which is currently tied between Stanford, Utah, and Colorado.

