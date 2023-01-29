Stanford avenges prior loss to Cal in blowout fashion

Don't look now but Stanford's basketball team has now won four straight with their latest win being the best one of them all.

Just last week the Cardinal narrowly escaped against Chicago State to secure what was their third win in a row, but it had many fans of the team worried about this underachieving bunch. They trailed by as many as 12 and went into halftime losing.

Their next matchup came on Saturday night where they played against their biggest rival, Cal, who beat the Cardinal by 22 the last time they met without their leading scorer. Things were different this time around, as Stanford went into the half up 11 and were able to put together a nice 19-7 run. Stanford led by as many as 37 points while sporting replica jerseys from 1998 to honor the 25th anniversary of the Final Four squad that won 30 games.

Maxime Raynaud led the way with 15 points, and Harrison Ingram added 14 of his own, with one of them being what might be considered the dunk of the year.

As a team Stanford was lock down defensively, holding Cal to just 30% shooting and just five made threes compared to last game's 16.

The Cardinal will look to stretch their win streak to five on Thursday when they take on Utah (15-8) who beat them by five in the first meeting.