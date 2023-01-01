Skip to main content

Stanford basketball drops final two games of the 2022

Stanford has not found any success in Pac-12 play yet

Pac-12 play has not been friendly to the Stanford Cardinal this season, as they currently hold an 0-4 record.

However, outside of the loss to UCLA that saw Stanford lose by 14 points, each of their other three losses in conference play have come by an average of four points. After beating Loyola Chicago, the Cardinal hosted Colorado and despite a strong 25-point outing from Spencer Jones were unable to hold onto their lead. 

Colorado's K.J. Simpson's career-high 31 points were simply too much, as he willed the Buffs to victory scoring their last 11 points. 

The loss to Utah showed how much fight this team has, but also displayed their inability to close out games. After coming back from down 11 to bring the game within three, Stanford had a couple chances to close the game that they were unable to capitalize on. Jones missed a three, and Harrison Ingram who was fouled on a three missed all of the free throws. 

The Cardinal head into 2023 with a 5-9 record and have a chance to snag their first conference win over 2-13 Cal on Friday. 

