Stanford Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
Stanford’s season is officially over, after a heartbreaker loss in the second round of the NIT. But that does not mean the fun is over. With the transfer portal coming right up, true Stanford basketball fans will be locked in to see what changes Kyle Smith makes to attempt to improve his team.
The Cardinal finished the season 21-14, finishing 7th in the ACC, qualifying for the second round of the tournament, and making the second round of the NIT. To say Coach Smith did a phenomenal job would be an understatement.
Despite the year one success, Coach Smith has some important decisions to make.
Stanford’s two best players, Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes, are now out of eligibility and will move on to the NBA, pro leagues, or hang up their shoes. Cole Kastner is also moving on, as he is now graduating as well.
This gives three open roster spots, in addition to the one that will be vacated by Oziyah Sellers, who has chosen to enter the transfer portal. Two of those spots will be taken up by incoming recruits, Ebuka Okorie and Kristers Skrinda.
For the two last spots, Kyle Smith will look in the portal.
We'll be tracking all of the Stanford men's basketball rumors and visits right here until the team is set for the 2025-26 season.