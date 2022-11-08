Skip to main content

Stanford blows out San Diego State in season opener

The Cardinal came out hot to start the season

There's no better way to start a season off than with a huge win.

Stanford's Women's basketball team who is ranked No. 2 in the country hit the ground running in their opening matchup against San Diego State. The Cardinal ended up winning the game 86-48, and had 11 total players score, with four players scoring double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champions.

Sophomore forward, Kiki Iriafen, led the way in scoring with 16 points. Joining in her in put up points were Elena Bosgana (15), Cameron Brink (13), and freshman sensation Indya Nivar (13).

Nivar wasn't the only freshman that shined in her debut, as Alameda native Talana Lepolo dished out 11 assist with no turnovers, which marks just the fourth time in 24 years had 10+ assist/0 turnover performance in their first game.

The Cardinal will look to fine tune their game before their he matchup on November 20 against the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. Stanford host CSU Northridge on Wednesday. 

