Stanford cruises by No. 15 Arizona in first game of the New Year

Some people would like to gradually ease back into things, but No. 2 Stanford had a quick welcome to the new year with their first 2023 matchup coming against No. 15 Arizona on Monday.

After what was a close first quarter that saw Stanford leading by just four points, the Cardinal turned up the pressure in the second quarter holding the Wildcats to just seven points.

The key to Stanford's success was senior guard Haley Jones who recorded a double-double and was making plays all game. Jones finished the game with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and also added five assists in what was an amazing performance.

Jones' strong offensive night came at a great time, as fellow All-American Cameron Brink couldn't get shots to fall, finishing 3-of-15 from the field. The Cardinal did get some help off the bench from Fran Belibi who also had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Stanford would go on to secure a 16-point victory winning 73-57, making them 3-1 against top-25 opponents and 3-0 in conference play. They are set to play California on Sunday in Berkeley for the second matchup between the fierce rivals. Stanford was victorious in the first meeting on December 23, winning by a 90-69 margin in what was their conference opener.