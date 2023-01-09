Skip to main content

Stanford escapes Cal to complete season sweep

The margin of victory was a lot less comfortable the second time around

No. 2 Stanford has faced off with their biggest rival twice in the span of 17 days, and walked away 2-0. 

The first meeting between the two teams came just a couple days before Christmas and saw the Cardinal win by a convincing margin of 21 points. Sunday's meeting was a little less convincing, as Cal played a much closer game this time around. 

Cal had a 3-point lead with four minutes remaining before eventually losing 60-56, but Stanford needed every stop they could muster. Cameron Brink and Cal's Leilani McIntosh who had 19 points were exchanging baskets in the final period of play, but after a Brink made free throw to tie the game at 56, Leilani was unable to answer. 

It wasn't easy by any means, as the two stayed tied at 56 for over a minute, until Haley Jones made a layup to take the lead. A couple more huge stops on the defensive side of the ball sealed the deal, but Cal certainly had Stanford on the ropes. 

The Bears held the Cardinal to their lowest shooting (32.3) and 3-point percentages (20.0) of the season while also limiting them to a season-low in points. Despite the team's struggles, Brink was the star of the game scoring 25 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and blocking three shots. Jones also had a double-double scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 boards, but it wasn't the prettiest game efficiency wise for the Stanford duo as they combined to shoot 12-of-34 (35%).

This game may have served as a wakeup call for Stanford who travels down South to take on No. 8 UCLA on Friday. 

 

