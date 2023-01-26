Skip to main content

Stanford escapes possibly disaster against Chicago State

Stanford secured their third straight win but it wasn't pretty
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Don't look now but after not having won back-to-back games all season prior to this month, Stanford has now won three straight. 

Wednesday night the Cardinal played what will be their last non conference game of the season against a five win Chicago State team. The game did not go as planned by any means for Stanford, who trailed by as many as 12 points, and even went into halftime down seven.

Thanks to strong performances by Spencer Jones who scored 21 points (six threes) and grabbed seven boards, Maxine Raynaud who had a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 boards, and Harrison Ingram who had 15 points (13 in the second) and seven rebounds as well Stanford was able to come back and win. 

The 72-65 victory wasn't comfortable by any means as Chicago State's Wesley Cardet Jr. dropped 31 points and was doing everything he could to fend off the Cardinal. Stanford went on a 16-2 run in the second that helped them get the lead and never turn back. The win brings Stanford's record to 8-12, while dropping Chicago State to 5-17. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stanford is set to host Cal (3-17) who they lost to in their first meeting by 22 despite Cal playing without their leading scorer. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Jan 25, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Bryce Johnson (3) looks to drive around Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford escapes possibly disaster against Chicago State

By Kevin Borba
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Stanford tabbed "a team to watch" for landing former five-star QB Sam Huard

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford offers five-star 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin

By Kevin Borba
Signage outside the Arena with the McDonalds 45th Anniversary logo is seen before the 2022 McDonalds High School All American Girls Game at Wintrust Arena.
Basketball

Every Stanford player that was named to the McDonald's All-American game throughout the years

By Kevin Borba
Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James during a basketball game against Perry, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images)
Basketball

Bronny James, Andrej Stojakovic among the four McDonald's All-Americans who have NBA dads

By Kevin Borba
Andrej Stojakovic drives to the basket during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 5, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.
Basketball

Stanford signee Andrej Stojakovic selected to McDonald's All-American game

By Kevin Borba
Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Coin toss prior to the Polynesian Bowl between Team Mauka and Team Makai at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford flips 2023 DT Braden Marceau-Olayinka from Columbia

By Kevin Borba