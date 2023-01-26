Stanford escapes possibly disaster against Chicago State

Don't look now but after not having won back-to-back games all season prior to this month, Stanford has now won three straight.

Wednesday night the Cardinal played what will be their last non conference game of the season against a five win Chicago State team. The game did not go as planned by any means for Stanford, who trailed by as many as 12 points, and even went into halftime down seven.

Thanks to strong performances by Spencer Jones who scored 21 points (six threes) and grabbed seven boards, Maxine Raynaud who had a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 boards, and Harrison Ingram who had 15 points (13 in the second) and seven rebounds as well Stanford was able to come back and win.

The 72-65 victory wasn't comfortable by any means as Chicago State's Wesley Cardet Jr. dropped 31 points and was doing everything he could to fend off the Cardinal. Stanford went on a 16-2 run in the second that helped them get the lead and never turn back. The win brings Stanford's record to 8-12, while dropping Chicago State to 5-17.

Stanford is set to host Cal (3-17) who they lost to in their first meeting by 22 despite Cal playing without their leading scorer.