Stanford trio being tabbed as the best shooting combination in the Pac-12

After a disappointing season a year ago that saw them miss the tournament and finish 16-16, Stanford's mens basketball team is hoping to put out a much improved product this year.

They have the pieces to do it, as they are returning former five-star and leading rebounding Harrison Ingram, but the former highly touted recruit isn't the only player generating hype. There are actually three Stanford players garnering some attention as Davidson transfer Michael Jones, last season's leading scorer Spencer Jones, and key contributor Brandon Angel were all mentioned as players that could have an impact by The Athletic.

The compliment of the trio was one that will have Stanford fans salivating, as they are considered to be the best three point shooting trio in the Pac-12 Conference.

This past year at Davidson, Jones had his best season of his career averaging 11 points, while shooting 42% from three. Spencer Jones was Stanford's leading scorer averaging 12 points per game posed the best all around threat on the team, as he shot the three at a 37% clip a year ago, while Angel averaged seven points and shot 35% from three.

This may change Stanford's style of play, and adding the Davidson transfer will surely help increase the guard production as last season the Cardinal did not get the numbers they needed from their guards. Last season the Cardinal ranked No. 6 in the Pac-12 in three point field goals, which could greatly improve this season. Having this many shooters can really help take this team from middle of the pack to atop of the Pac-12.

Stanford opens up their season on November 7 against UOP.