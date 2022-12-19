Stanford unable to pull off an upset against No. 7 Texas

In a Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge game that had major upset potential due to the fact that they were catching No. 7 Texas in a very trying time, the Cardinal were unable to beat the distracted Longhorns.

Texas' head coach Chris Beard was not on the sidelines as he is dealing with domestic abuse charges, and this is a Longhorns team that was taken to overtime by Rice just days ago. The Cardinal were keeping the game as tight as they could in the first half, even taking a lead at one point.

However, as their issues have been all year, turnovers plagued this Stanford team despite Michael Jones' huge 17 points off the bench. Texas' guard play was elite as well, getting a combined 32 points from Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice.

The second half was dictated by a couple of runs that helped the Longhorns build a huge lead, even going up by as many as. Stanford responded with a 16-4 run of their own to cut the deficit to three, 59-56, with 6:27 left in the game. However, the Longhorns were able to hit four huge jumpers late that pulled them away, giving them a 72-62 victory .

Stanford's next game is on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Santa Cruz, California against Loyola Chicago. The 7 p.m. tip will air on Pac-12 Networks.