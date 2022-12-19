Skip to main content

Stanford unable to pull off an upset against No. 7 Texas

The Cardinal had ample chances to pull off the victory but were unable to
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge game that had major upset potential due to the fact that they were catching No. 7 Texas in a very trying time, the Cardinal were unable to beat the distracted Longhorns. 

Texas' head coach Chris Beard was not on the sidelines as he is dealing with domestic abuse charges, and this is a Longhorns team that was taken to overtime by Rice just days ago. The Cardinal were keeping the game as tight as they could in the first half, even taking a lead at one point.

However, as their issues have been all year, turnovers plagued this Stanford team despite Michael Jones' huge 17 points off the bench. Texas' guard play was elite as well, getting a combined 32 points from Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice.

The second half was dictated by a couple of runs that helped the Longhorns build a huge lead, even going up by as many as. Stanford responded with a 16-4 run of their own to cut the deficit to three, 59-56, with 6:27 left in the game. However, the Longhorns were able to hit four huge jumpers late that pulled them away, giving them a 72-62 victory . 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stanford's next game is on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Santa Cruz, California against Loyola Chicago. The 7 p.m. tip will air on Pac-12 Networks.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Dec 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (5) looks to score against Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Basketball

Stanford unable to pull off an upset against No. 7 Texas

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal defensive end Stephen Herron (15) sacks Colgate Raiders quarterback Michael Brescia (5) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stephen Herron Jr. announces decision to transfer to Louisville

By Kevin Borba
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

Former Stanford linemen Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent both transfer to Michigan

By Kevin Borba
Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club.
Football

The curse of a departing coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor
Football

Three things on Stanford's Christmas wish list

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford set to host four-star tight end Walker Lyons

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford left tackle Walter Rouse enters the transfer portal

By Kevin Borba