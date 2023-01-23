Stanford wins against Oregon to secure second straight win

There is a saying about win streaks that it starts with one, but for Stanford this season, it has been ending with one as well.

Up until their most recent win over Oregon, which came after a thrashing of Oregon State, Stanford had not won consecutive games all year. Whether that is a testament to how difficult of a schedule they have played (No. 86) or as to how bad of a start this team has gotten off too, it is not a stat that fans or the team will love.

Regardless, Stanford has now won consecutive games, both of which coming in Pac-12 play which has gotten them out of dead last in the conference standings. It wasn't a back and forth game either, as Stanford for essentially all but two or three minutes of the game. Spencer Jones was the team's leading scorer with 16, Harrison Ingram filled the stat sheet again with 11 points, 5 assists , and 8 rebounds, and Michael Jones also added 10 points off the bench.

There is a very good chance that the Cardinal (7-12) can extend this streak to four as they are set to take on Chicago State (4-16) on Wednesday and Cal (3-17) on Saturday. Picking up any momentum before they take on four of the top five teams in the conference in the coming weeks is key.

We may be seeing a turnaround from Jerod Haase and this underachieving Stanford team.