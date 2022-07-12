Skip to main content
Stanford Women's Basketball team set to host South Carolina this season

Two of the best teams in the sport are set to meet up in November

Mark your calendar for November 20, as the Stanford Women's Basketball team is set to host the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks. 

This meeting will like be between two top five teams in the country, and features the last two champions as Stanford won two seasons ago and of course South Carolina won this past year. 

The two programs have faced off a total of eight times dating back to 2007, and Stanford has the clear cut advantage winning six of the eight meetings. However, South Carolina bested them the last time they played against each other by a score of 65-61 when they met last December. 

The meetings between the two juggernauts have also been extremely close the last four games as the average margin of victory is just 4.5 points. 

In ESPN's way-too-early top 25, South Carolina was atop the rankings as the No. 1 team in the country, while the Cardinal came in at No. 3. It will be a tough matchup for the Cardinal who are led by Haley Jones and Cameron Brink as national Player of the Year Aliyah Boston is returning along with majority of the roster that helped win the championship. 

The meeting at Maples Pavilion makes the first time since 2010 that Stanford has hosted the Gamecocks. 

