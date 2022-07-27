Stanford's Neal Begovich gets surprised with scholarship

One of the best parts of college sports is when we someone who has worked their whole lives for an opportunity be rewarded.

On Tuesday that was the case with Stanford's redshirt junior and walk-on forward, Neal Begovich. After what seemed like a common after practice speech given by coach Jerod Haase, the ending was one that saw the whole team rejoice and celebrate after Haase announced that Begovich is being put on scholarship.

Begovich has appeared in seven career games, and has made four of his five shots that he has attempted. He has been a member of Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll twice, while also being apart of the NABC Honors Court.

He was also a very decorated high school basketball player out of St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco, where he was the 2019 San Francisco Examiner Senior of the Year, San Francisco Chronicle All-Metro selection, a Bay Area News Group All-Area pick and a San Francisco Examiner All-City selection as a senior.