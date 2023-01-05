Skip to main content

Three cardinal viewed as potential NBA prospects

Stanford has some future pros on the roster

This season has not gotten off to the start that many Stanford fans or media members around the country thought it would. 

Stanford currently sits four games below .500 with a 5-9 record, and have shown little improvement from last season. The Cardinal have just one win over teams in the Power 6 conferences, and certain players that were expected to step up this year simply haven't.

Even despite the struggles that the team is having, there is still some players that have pro potential. 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein looks through every roster in college basketball and determines who has NBA potential using a handful of categories. They are as followed; potential lottery picks, potential-first round picks, potential second-round picks, players who might be invited to the G League Elite Camp or Portsmouth Invitational and, finally, prospects who may have NBA potential down the road but are not ready this year, which he called "future prospects."

Stanford had three players that were featured as future pros, so let's see where they currently stand in the eyes of one of college basketball's best minds. 

Harrison Ingram (Sophomore)

Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.

Category: "Future Prospect"

Stats this season: 9 PPG, 4 REB, 3 AST on 36% shooting from the field and 27% from three 

Maxime Raynaud (Sophomore)

Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots the ball against Green Bay Phoenix forward Cade Meyer (11) during the second half at Maples Pavilion.

Category: "Future Prospect"

Stats this season: 6 PPG, 4 REB, .6 AST on 54% shooting from the field and 29% from three 

Spencer Jones (Senior)

Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) drives the ball during the second half against UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) at Maples Pavilion

Category: "G League"

Stats this season: 12 PPG, 4 REB, .0 AST on 38% shooting from the field and 29% from three 

