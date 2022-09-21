Skip to main content
Top 150 junior guard Gicarri Harris speaks highly of Stanford

Stanford may have a chance to land one of the nation's top 150 players
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Even though we are in the midst of college football, the college basketball  recruiting process is never ending and Stanford is linked to a top-150 player. 

2024 combo guard Gicarri Harris recently did an interview wit 247Sports to open up about the programs he has been in contact with, and Stanford was one of the schools mentioned. The 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High, Harris started off the month with his first official visit to Purdue. 

Harris spoke highly about Stanford saying: 

"They treat me really well. They explained everything that takes place there. It is one of the best programs in the country for academics and basketball."

He also touched on what he is looking for in his future home saying: 

"I am looking for a good educational opportunity within a good basketball program," Harris said. "I need somewhere that has great student life where I can make a bunch of friends and connections."

Aside from Stanford, the other schools that Harris is hearing from are Clemson, Georgia, Purdue, and Auburn. 

Harris did say he plans on making a college decision during the fall of next year. He is currently ranked as the No. 122 overall in the junior class. As of right now Stanford like many other schools do not have a member of their 2024 class. 

