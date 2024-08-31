Updated 2024-25 Stanford Basketball Schedule
The Stanford men's basketball schedule is starting to fully come together. After Stanford basketball announced its non-conference schedule of games, more games have recently been added to the slate, nearly completing the preseason schedule ahead of the Cardinal’s first go around in the ACC. Here is what the updated Stanford basketball schedule looks like and which games already have a time and TV channel announced.
(*denotes game now previously on schedule)
Nov. 4, 2024: vs. Denver (Maples Pavilion)
Nov. 8, 2024: vs. Cal State Fullerton (Maples Pavilion)
Nov. 12, 2024: vs. Northern Arizona (Maples Pavilion)
Nov. 17, 2024: vs. UC Davis (Acrisure Holiday Classic) (Maples Pavilion)
Nov. 20, 2024: vs. Norfolk State (Maples Pavilion)*
Nov. 23, 2024: at Santa Clara (Leavey Center)
Nov. 26, 2024: vs. Grand Canyon (Acrisure Holiday Classic) (Acrisure Arena)- 4:00 p.m. (PT)- TruTV
Nov. 30, 2024: vs. Cal Poly (Maples Pavilion)
Dec. 3, 2024: vs. Utah Valley (Maples Pavilion)
Dec. 17, 2024: vs. Merrimack (Maples Pavilion)
Dec. 21, 2024: vs. Oregon (San Jose Tip-Off) (SAP Center)