WATCH: Harrison Ingram throws down the dunk of the year in blowout win over Cal

The former five-star went way up for a monster jam
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford's basketball team has been on a hot streak over the past couple weeks, and have extended their win streak to four games.

In their latest win, which came over their rival Cal who blew the doors off of Stanford in their first meeting, it was the Cardinal who dominated. The Cardinal won by a final score of 75-46, and led by as many as 37.

There was lock down defense, hot shooting from beyond the arc, and a huge advantage in the rebounding margin for Stanford but it was sophomore Harrison Ingram that stole the show. The former five-star threw down what very well could be the dunk of the year. 

Ingram has been on a terror as of late averaging 12 points on 56% shooting, and nearly seven rebounds per game over Stanford's four game winning streak.

He and the Cardinal will look to extend their win streak to five games on Thursday, when they take on Utah (15-8) who beat them by just five points in the first meeting.

 

