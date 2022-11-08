WATCH: The moment Andrej Stojakovic announced his commitment to Stanford

The Stanford women's basketball team is already a powerhouse in the sport, and now the mens team is working their way there as well.

They still have some work to do on the court in order to even come close to a fraction of the success that the women have had, but if they are able to keep bringing in major recruits like five-star Andrej Stojakovic, the process may get sped up.

On Monday, the California native and son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic made his college decision, choosing between UCLA, Oregon, Texas, and of course Stanford. Despite having four crystal ball predictions that had him poised to pick UCLA, Stojakovic made the choice to go to Stanford.

Ranked as the No. 21 player in the country, he marks the fourth highest ever player to commit to Stanford. Joining him in Stanford's class of 2023 is five-star combo guard Kanaan Carlyle, as the two make up what is ranked as the No. 22 class in the country.

Consistent guard and wing play is something that this team has been lacking as of late, but have these two electric playmakers will change that. They both have the ability to take people off the dribble, and can both shoot it really well.

Stanford fans should be thrilled about where the program is headed!