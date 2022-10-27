Where every team ranked in Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
Basketball season is almost upon us
With college basketball starting in less than two weeks, that of course means there are preseason polls.
The Pac-12 was absolutely loaded a year ago with multiple teams having a chance to make a deep run in the March Madness tournament. This season the competition in the conference is expected to be even better, so let's take a look at where every team in the conference ranked in the Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll.
12. Oregon State
Record last season: 3-28
11. Cal
Record last season: 12-20
10. Utah
Record last season: 11-20
9. Washington
Record last season: 17-15
8. Washington State
Record last season: 22-15
7. Arizona State
Record last season: 14-17
6. Colorado
Record last season: 21-12
5. Stanford
Record last season: 16-16
4. USC
Record last season: 26-8
3. Oregon
Record last season: 20-15
2. Arizona
Record last season: 33-4
1. UCLA
Record last season: 27-8
Scroll to Continue