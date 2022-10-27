Skip to main content

Where every team ranked in Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

Basketball season is almost upon us
With college basketball starting in less than two weeks, that of course means there are preseason polls. 

The Pac-12 was absolutely loaded a year ago with multiple teams having a chance to make a deep run in the March Madness tournament. This season the competition in the conference is expected to be even better, so let's take a look at where every team in the conference ranked in the Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll.

12. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle talks to guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.

Record last season: 3-28

11. Cal

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; California Golden Bears forward Lars Thiemann (21) blocks out Washington State Cougars forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena

Record last season: 12-20

10. Utah

Utah Utes guard David Jenkins Jr. (1) passes the ball during the second half against the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena

Record last season: 11-20

9. Washington

Mar 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) gestures after scoring against the Utah Utes during the second half at T-Mobile Arena

Record last season: 17-15

8. Washington State

Mar 29, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Tyrell Roberts (2) dribbles the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the second half of the NIT college basketball semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Record last season: 22-15 

7. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Desert Financial Arena

Record last season: 14-17 

6. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center.

Record last season: 21-12

5. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with forwards Spencer Jones (14) and Neal Begovich (0) after the game against the USC Trojans at Maples Pavilion.

Record last season: 16-16

4. USC

Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes forward Anthony Walker (1) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Record last season: 26-8 

3. Oregon

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) dribbles in a game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at T-Mobile Arena

Record last season: 20-15

2. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

Record last season: 33-4

1. UCLA

UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reacts as time runs out in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center.

Record last season: 27-8

