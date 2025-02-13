Detroit Pistons Projected to Land 7-foot-1 Big Man in NBA Mock Draft
The Detroit Pistons are 28-26 this season, already doubling their win total from a year ago, and currently holding the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Even with the improved fortunes, the Pistons are set to have a pick near the top of the second round in this summer's NBA Draft thanks to the Toronto Raptors.
With Toronto currently sitting at 17-38 and in 13th place in the East, that pick is currently projected to be the No. 35 overall selection. In ESPN's most recent NBA mock draft, they have the Pistons taking Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 Frenchman.
Raynaud leads the nation in double-doubles this season with 20, averaging 20.4 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per. He's also recording 1.8 assists, one block and one steal per game, on average. He can do a little bit of everything on the court, and despite being Stanford's key playmaker, he has been able to rattle off impressive game after impressive game.
Stats-wise, he could be similar to 21-year-old center Jalen Duren, whom the Charlotte Hornets selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft before trading him to the New York Knicks, who traded him to Detroit. Durren is putting up 10.7 points and grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game.
The one difference with Raynaud would be that he's a few inches taller, and he can stroke it from beyond the arc a little bit, hitting 33.3% of his threes this season.
If Raynaud lands in Detroit, he could be used as a bench guy that can give Duren a breather while the team doesn't lose a ton of production on the court. Depending on how quickly the Stanford product develops, J.B. Bickerstaff could even throw both big men out there and create some havoc for opposing defenses.
The Pistons are a young team, and adding Raynaud to the mix would certainly be an intriguing proposition that Detroit should certainly consider when it's time to decide the direction of the roster.