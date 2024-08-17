Eagles Confirm Tanner McKee as Third QB Option
The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Stanford QB Tanner McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but being on the same team as Jalen Hurts didn't present many (or any) playing opportunities last season. On Thursday night, McKee's play led to the come-from-behind victory over the New England Patriots in preseason action, as he went 15-19 passing for 140 yards through the air, leading the Eagles to a 14-13 win.
The backup quarterback for Philadelphia will instead be Kenny Pickett, who went 11-13 for 67 yards and has been facing questions about whether or not he could be dropped on the depth chart. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has recently said that the team's depth chart has not changed, with Pickett at No. 2 and McKee at three.
Kenny Pickett was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 Draft, going No. 20 overall, and he has some experience in the NFL, starting 12 games in both '22 and '23 with the Steelers. While his overall stats aren't overwhelming, with 13 career touchdowns along with 13 career picks, he does hold a 14-10 overall record as a QB in the NFL, and he has led a total of seven game-winning drives, six of which came in the fourth quarter.
While the overall record is decent and the comeback victories are certainly eye-opening, if a time comes where someone besides Hurts needs to go under center, it could be a spur of the moment decision on who could win that specific game and go down the field on that specific drive. Pickett has experience, but McKee has potential, and has looked good in the opportunities he's been given.
Until the time comes that his number is called, McKee can enjoy the upcoming return trip to Brazil, where he spent 21 months in between high school and college.