New York Giants Name a Former Stanford Cardinal as Team Captain
The New York Giants have named their team captains for the 2024-25 season, and included in the mix is a former Stanford Cardinal. Linebacker Bobby Okereke joins quarterback Daniel Jones, long snapper Casey Kreiter, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas as the captains for the season.
Okereke attended Stanford from 2015-2018, collecting 10.5 sacks in his time with the Cardinal, and 96 total tackles in both his junior and senior years. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and remained with the team through 2022-23. He declared for free agency in March of '23, and signed with the New York Giants the next day.
After receiving a handful of starts over his first two seasons with the Colts, Okereke has established himself as a starter over the last three seasons, starting in 50 of his team's 51 games.
Last season he led the Giants in solo tackles with 92, and combined tackles with 149, well ahead of Xavier McKinney, who placed second in both stats, and his 78 and 116.
The New York Giants will open up their season at home on Sunday, September 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET. NFL.com ranked them 30th in their preseason power rankings, ahead of just the New England Patriots (31) and Carolina Panthers (32).