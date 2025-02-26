Stanford Wide Receiver Listed as Good Fit for Green Bay Packers
The annual NFL Scouting Combine will commence tomorrow, giving invited hopefuls a chance to showcase their abilities to NFL franchises. Oftentimes the last chance for prospects to prove themselves before the draft, players go into it locked in and ready to perform their best in front of NFL coaches and scouts.
One of those players will be Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who will not only look to raise his draft stock, but could be auditioning for a specific team in dire need of help at the wide receiver position. That team is the Green Bay Packers, a franchise that could be in the market to find a pass catcher who can eventually become the No. 1 option for quarterback Jordan Love.
Ayomanor, who finished his two year career at Stanford having made 125 catches for 1,844 yards and finding the end zone 12 times, quickly evolved into the top pass catcher for the Cardinal.
Missing his freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor immediately earned playing time in his debut campaign in 2023, cementing his status as the No. 1 receiver when he broke the single-game school record for receiving yards when he had 294 in a comeback win vs. Colorado.
From then on, Ayomanor was an integral part of the offense, being one of the only constants during a time of uncertainty, including this past season when quarterback became somewhat of a revolving door for the Cardinal.
Known for his extreme catch radius, proving that further when he caught a touchdown pass one-handed against Syracuse in week four this past season, Ayomanor certainly has the talent and potential to make it in the NFL.
The Packers, who made the playoffs this season after finishing 11-6 but lost to the Eagles in the Wild Card round, have not shied away from expressing their desire to acquire a proven No. 1 receiver.
Leading pass catcher Jayden Reed caught 75 passes for 857 yards, giving the Packers zero 1,000 receivers for the third consecutive season. The last time Green Bay had a receiver go for over 1,000 yards was in 2021, when Davante Adams put together a 1,553 yard campaign before being traded to the Raiders the following offseason.
This year's free agent wide receiver class is on the thinner side, as aside from Tee Higgins (who more than likely will re-sign with the Bengals), the rest of the available free agents are either older or coming off of down years, most notably Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin (injury), Marquise Brown (out for most of last season), Brandin Cooks, Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs (injury).
Unless the Packers make a trade, such as acquiring a guy like Tyreek Hill from the Dolphins, the options may not be abundant.
While Ayomanor could take time to fully develop, the Packers may take a risk on him and hope that what he showed in the ACC means that his ceiling is higher than originally expected. Physical when it comes to making a play and having good size for an NFL wide receiver, standing at six-foot-two and weighing 210 pounds, Ayomanor in Green Bay could just work.
All Ayomanor can do now is perform well in Indianapolis so that more scouts and coaches notice him and put him on their draft board. While the combine begins on Thursday at noon (PT), Ayomanor and the wide receivers do not go until Saturday, with their portion of the combine beginning at 10 a.m. (PT) and ending at 6 p.m. (PT). Fans can catch all the action on NFL Network or stream it on NFL+.