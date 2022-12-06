Skip to main content

Andrew Luck talks about induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Luck will be immortalized with all of the college football greats

The impact that Andrew Luck had on Stanford's football program will never be forgotten. 

Luck was able to guide Stanford to a 31-7 record, giving him the highest quarterback win percentage in school history. He also took Stanford to two New Year's Six bowl games, and helped usher in what would be a decade of dominance for the program. 

His amazing success at the college level is why he is being inducted into the College Football of Fame tonight. His induction marks the nineteenth Stanford player to be inducted. Luck spoke about what the recognition means to him in a video put out by Stanford's social media team.

Luck will be joined by 17 other players and three coaches as members of the 2022 class. The class of 20 will be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on tonight. 

It has been quite a news cycle for Luck this week, as we also received some clarity as to why he decided to step away from football at the peak of his career. 

