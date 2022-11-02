College football: Pac-12 and San Diego State have had "ongoing communication"

There have been murmurs, whispers, or in some cases straight up yelling when people discuss the future of the Pac-12.

The conference was once viewed as a dead man walking after USC and UCLA announced they were leaving, and Big Ten and Big 12 poaching rumors only helped facilitate that narrative. Now we appear to be well past that belief, and even with the Big 12 being the latest conference to net a new media rights deal, the Pac-12 still has a future despite the beliefs swirling around the country a few months ago.

Getting a revealing glimpse into that future has been a tad difficult, as the Pac-12 is very close to the chest with their dealings. However, we do know that they are currently in the process of nailing down a media rights deal of their own, one that Pac-12 schools believe will be better than that of the Big 12's. It has also been heavily discussed, and recently reported by Pac-12 insider John Canzano that they are eyeing expansion possibilities.

I personally have written about this numerous times, as I firmly believe it is in the best interest in the conference to add two schools to replace USC and UCLA, and maybe even two more on top of that for more competition. The schools that have constantly appeared in my articles and rumors around the country are SMU, Boise State, UNLV, and most importantly, San Diego State.

The latter (SDSU) being the one that has widely been considered as the surefire future member of the Pac-12, as Canzano reported on Wednesday that a source told him that the Pac-12 and San Diego State have been partaking in "ongoing communication".

The Huron Consulting Group, who is helping San Diego State make the jump to the Power 5 and the school itself did however decline to comment on the matter. This shouldn't come as a surprise for two reasons, as the Pac-12 has already asserted that securing the conference’s media-rights deal is the main priority. Secondly, and this one is more of just how things work in college football, not a single expansion move will happen publicly until it is all but done. Texas and Oklahoma announced when it was essentially official, and USC and UCLA both did the same. The UC Regents may try to prevent UCLA's move, but they were completely blindsided by the move like the rest of us.

Canzano did also say that the Pac-12 isn't the only school with interest in what is essentially the last available school in the Southern California market, as the Big 12 also might be in the picture. Cazano did say that according to former Fox Sports president, Bob Thompson, that the Pac-12 is in better standing to add San Diego State saying:

“Networks hate those clauses. Basically, the Big 12 doesn’t get any guaranteed extra money for adding San Diego State. It’s not automatic. And if they add a Power Five member, they’d only get 63 percent. The current members would have to take a haircut. That helps the Pac-12.”

This past Monday, the Pac-12 CEO Group met with the conference athletic directors in downtown San Francisco. The ADs spoke about in strategy, and discussed media rights. The presidents and chancellors met again on Wednesday morning for a second session without the athletic directors present.

We, like San Diego State, and the rest of the college football world are forced to sit and wait.