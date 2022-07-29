David Shaw hopes Stanford will be able to play USC and UCLA in future despite conference change

Even though in a couple years USC and UCLA will no longer be a part of the Pac-12, they seemed to be one of the main topics of discussion at Pac-12 Media Day. This comes as no surprise though, as the two Los Angeles schools have their sights set on more money and colder winters as they are making the switch to the Big Ten.

The move came as a complete surprise to the conference, who is now having to worry about poachers and what their plans to save the conference are. Even though there seems to be an overwhelming amount of distain towards USC and UCLA for their decision, Stanford head coach David Shaw took the podium and expressed how he still hopes to continue to play them despite their conference move.

While this could be a secretly coded message by Shaw hinting at USC and UCLA to take Stanford with them to the Big Ten (not really), it is more of Shaw trying to keep some of the traditions that we all love so much in college football, alive. The sport is changing dramatically and will be unrecognizable in a few years, which is to be expected when money gets involved, but for the purists it is enjoyable to see that some traditions will remain.

This season, Shaw and Stanford host the new look and might I add extremely revamped USC led by Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley during their Week 2 matchup, and will travel to Pasadena during Week 8 to take on UCLA.