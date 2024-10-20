Elijah Brown takes over at QB for Stanford against SMU
Stanford football made a change at QB with a minute remaining in the first quarter, going from Ashton Daniels to the surprise return of freshman Elijah Brown, who was expected to miss 6-8 weeks after getting injured against Cal Poly in Week 2.
The first quarter wasn't great for Stanford, who fell behind 21-0 thanks to a couple of defensive breakdowns that led to TD passes of 87, 45 and 38, with two drives (87, 38) lasting one and two plays for the Mustangs. SMU had collected 205 yards through the air in the first quarter alone, which led to Brown being inserted at QB.
His first drive back was certainly eventful too, with a defensive pass interference call that gave Stanford a first down, then he was sacked from behind for a loss of six. Following that, an unnecessary roughness penalty was called, giving the Cardinal a first.
The subsequent play was initially ruled a sack and a fumble, but after review was switched to intentional grounding. Brown connected with tight end Sam Roush for a pair of receptions, including a first down after the call was overturned.
The drive ended on an interception on a pass that was intended for Emmett Mosley V but had a little too much zip on it. Deuce Harmon was credited with the pick. Now we get to see what Brown has at QB, presumably for the rest of the game.