Skip to main content
ESPN doesn't view Stanford as "TEU"

ESPN doesn't view Stanford as "TEU"

Despite producing countless NFL caliber tight ends ESPN doesn't see Stanford as THE TEU

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite producing countless NFL caliber tight ends ESPN doesn't see Stanford as THE TEU

There have been ongoing debates as too who is "Position U" across college football, which is essentially just people arguing about which school consistently produces the best players at every position. 

ESPN's David Hale was the latest to get the ball rolling on this argument, as he released his College football's Position U 2022 edition. While Stanford was in the discussion for Tight End U (TEU), they ultimately ranked as the No. 3 school of producing elite tight ends behind Miami and Iowa. 

Hale expressed that the sheer number of tight ends Miami has produced was just too significant for him, and that he had to give it to them saying:

Sure, other schools have made a recent run at this honor -- from Iowa to Stanford to UCLA. But even if Miami hasn't produced anyone of the caliber of George Kittle in recent years, the run of talent at this position remains impressive. The Canes have had 13 tight ends drafted since 2000, including first-rounders Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Greg Olsen and David Njoku. Will Mallory could be the next breakout star this season, or perhaps blue-chip 2022 signee Jaleel Skinner bursts onto the scene. Regardless, Miami's position as Tight End U isn't in doubt for the foreseeable future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Stanford isn't considered TEU yet, they are no slouches having produced players such as Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener, Dalton Schultz, and Austin Hooper among others. The number of tight ends drafted is also on track to increase, as Benjamin Yurosek is viewed as a draft pick in next year's NFL Draft while freshman Sam Roush will be the next after him. 

In This Article (3)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter.
Football

ESPN doesn't view Stanford as "TEU"

By Kevin Borbajust now
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck scrambled away from the threat of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50). Luck joined the Colts in 2012. He missed an entire season, and so far has 86 starts ahead of the 2019 season.
Cardinal in the NFL

David Shaw believes Colts did not build around Andrew Luck properly at all

By Kevin Borba39 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

PFF's Mike Renner makes argument that Tanner McKee is "most polished" QB in the 2023 class

By Kevin BorbaAug 6, 2022 7:15 PM EDT
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford target four-star safety target Ben Minich commits to Notre Dame

By Kevin BorbaAug 5, 2022 9:09 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys receiver Simi Fehoko (81) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Stanford Cardinal Simi Fehoko burns Trevon Diggs during Dallas Cowboys training camp

By Kevin BorbaAug 5, 2022 8:38 PM EDT
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Big Ten interest in additional Pac-12 schools has reportedly cooled off

By Kevin BorbaAug 4, 2022 8:15 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Anonymous Pac-12 coaches rip current state of Stanford program

By Kevin BorbaAug 4, 2022 3:40 PM EDT
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Davis Mills' mom encouraged quarterback to pursue turtleneck endorsements after viral photo

By Kevin BorbaAug 4, 2022 2:32 PM EDT