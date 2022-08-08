ESPN doesn't view Stanford as "TEU"

There have been ongoing debates as too who is "Position U" across college football, which is essentially just people arguing about which school consistently produces the best players at every position.

ESPN's David Hale was the latest to get the ball rolling on this argument, as he released his College football's Position U 2022 edition. While Stanford was in the discussion for Tight End U (TEU), they ultimately ranked as the No. 3 school of producing elite tight ends behind Miami and Iowa.

Hale expressed that the sheer number of tight ends Miami has produced was just too significant for him, and that he had to give it to them saying:

Sure, other schools have made a recent run at this honor -- from Iowa to Stanford to UCLA. But even if Miami hasn't produced anyone of the caliber of George Kittle in recent years, the run of talent at this position remains impressive. The Canes have had 13 tight ends drafted since 2000, including first-rounders Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow, Greg Olsen and David Njoku. Will Mallory could be the next breakout star this season, or perhaps blue-chip 2022 signee Jaleel Skinner bursts onto the scene. Regardless, Miami's position as Tight End U isn't in doubt for the foreseeable future.

While Stanford isn't considered TEU yet, they are no slouches having produced players such as Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener, Dalton Schultz, and Austin Hooper among others. The number of tight ends drafted is also on track to increase, as Benjamin Yurosek is viewed as a draft pick in next year's NFL Draft while freshman Sam Roush will be the next after him.