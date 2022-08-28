Skip to main content

ESPN predicts every Pac-12 teams record

Some teams across the Pac-12 will not be pleased with how many wins they are projected to get in 2022
It is finally Week 1 of the college football season, which means the wait for every team outside of the Week 0 participants is over. 

With that being said, ESPN released their final predictions for every Power 5 teams record. As expected, teams like Stanford are not viewed as having a chance to reach a bowl game, but what is interesting is the fact that the Pac-12 is just one of two Power 5 conferences expected to not have a team win more than 10 games (Big 12).

Let's take a look at what record every team in the Pac-12 is projected to finish with.

Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)

Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)

Stanford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)

Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)

Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5)

Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Record Prediction:6-6 (4-5)

Washington

Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory

Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4)

UCLA

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)

Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3)

Oregon

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3)

USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)

Utah

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.

Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)

ESPN predicts every Pac-12 teams record

