ESPN predicts every Pac-12 teams record
It is finally Week 1 of the college football season, which means the wait for every team outside of the Week 0 participants is over.
With that being said, ESPN released their final predictions for every Power 5 teams record. As expected, teams like Stanford are not viewed as having a chance to reach a bowl game, but what is interesting is the fact that the Pac-12 is just one of two Power 5 conferences expected to not have a team win more than 10 games (Big 12).
Let's take a look at what record every team in the Pac-12 is projected to finish with.
Colorado
Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)
Arizona
Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7)
Stanford
Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)
Cal
Record Prediction: 5-7 (3-6)
Arizona State
Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5)
Oregon State
Record Prediction:6-6 (4-5)
Washington
Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4)
UCLA
Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4)
Washington State
Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3)
Oregon
Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3)
USC
Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)
Utah
Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2)