Everything David Shaw said after the devastating loss to Oregon State

The Stanford head coach has a tall task of keeping morale up

David Shaw's job at Stanford is only getting more difficult as each week passes.

For starters, Stanford hasn't had a wining season since the COVID-19 season, and they are currently on a four game losing streak that carries over from last season. The Cardinal hold a putrid 0-11 record against FBS opponents. 

Shaw is also tasked with guiding this team against one of the hardest schedules in the country, and most importantly is somehow supposed to inspire a team who can play their best game of the year and lose. 

The postgame presser was a very somber event, and I honestly believe that Shaw was still flabbergasted about the manner in which they lost to Oregon State. Hard to blame him too, as I don't think a single person in that stadium thought that the Beavers would come back, let alone do so in the manner they did. 

Shaw stayed positive and expressed how important it is to build off the success they had when speaking to the media. Let's take a look at what he had to say. 

