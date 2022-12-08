Skip to main content

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reportedly a finalist for Stanford head coaching job

The Stanford head coaching search continues to be a mystery

Stanford is still in the process of finding their head coach to replace David Shaw, who walked away from the job as the winningest coach in program history. 

Despite Shaw's success, it was time for the two parties to part ways, as Stanford very much needed to join the rest of college football in the present day. The program is extremely behind the eight ball in terms of NIL and the transfer portal , which makes one think they would want to find a coach who has some experience in either. I have laid out the viable candidates that are in the mix a couple of times, as there are some extremely enticing possibilities out there.  

However, their coaching search is one that publicly has been somewhat of a head scratcher at times, with a new report coming as the most shocking of them all. According to The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the opening. 

He along with Troy Taylor are both viewed as finalist for the opening.

Garrett had a 85-67 record in Dallas from 2010 to 2019, was hired as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 2020. He was fired 10 games into the 2021 season, and since been in the booth for NBC covering Notre Dame and USFL. Mandel also stated that Garrett was almost hired for the Duke job that went to Mike Elko. 

While he does bring a ton of coaching experience, the Princeton grad and former NFL backup quarterback has no college coaching experience. 

Stanford Cardinal

