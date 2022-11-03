Skip to main content

How important is beating Washington State this week for Stanford?

The bowl game contention window is slightly open for Stanford but it is closing

There haven't been many reasons for Stanford fans to be optimistic this season, but often lost in the melancholy that is associated with watching this Cardinal team is the fact they still can make a bowl game.

Now obviously many viewed this as being unattainable prior to the season, so a poor defense complimented by a statistically terrible offense plagued by so many injuries there is a reserve safety in line to get carries at running back doesn't change their opinions. However, even with how bad this team has looked this year, there is still a legitimate chance that they can sneak their way into a bowl game. 

They have tallied three wins thus far, which if it weren't for a " Minneapolis Miracle"esque loss to Oregon State in the final 30 seconds they would be just two wins away from a bowl. Unfortunately for them, their defensive backs were unable to bring down the receiver and now they are in a do-or-die mode in the next four games against Washington State, No. 14 Utah, Cal, and BYU. 

They are viewed as the underdog by ESPN's FPI in three out of the next four, including this week's matchup against Washington State. The game against Washington State may be the most important one of the year for the Cardinal, as losing this one may very well be the kiss of death on their season. A win this week not only keeps their postseason aspirations alive for the first time since 2018, but may also help in certain people keeping their jobs. That's right, it is not out of the realm of possibility that jobs will be lost this season, something that my fellow writer believes needs to happen at Stanford. 

Should Stanford lose this game, the chances of them making a bowl game just aren't likely with an Utah team vying for the Pac-12 Championship and beyond on the schedule next week. However, luckily for them they are catching this Washington State team on a three game skid, and are 1-4 in their last five after they were once a team that many thought should be ranked. 

There is one key stat that stands out to me when comparing the two teams and that is how many sacks this Washington State offensive line has surrendered. They average 3.75 sacks given up per game which is the sixth worst in the country, for reference not even Stanford's line at 3.12 is as bad. The Cardinal pass rush led by Stephen Herron and David Bailey are averaging 3.25 sacks per game over their past four games, and have even gotten to the quarterbacks four times in two of those games. 

If the defensive front can get to Washington State's Cam Ward, the Cougars really don't have a reliable run game that can help. This is the most one dimensional team Stanford has played since their Week 1 game against Colgate. Also, when the Cardinal hold their opponent to less than 160 yards rushing or less they are 3-0 this season. When their opponent surpasses that mark they are 0-5. This is the perfect matchup for Stanford, so losing this game against an offense that averages 83 yards rushing would be extremely deflating. 

If they lose here, that means they have to win out and that just ins't feasible. I think this game turns the pressure on David Shaw all the way up. 

