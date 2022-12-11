Johnathan McGill announces transfer to SMU

After being one of the first Stanford players from this year's roster to announce that he was departing and entering the transfer portal, grad transfer Jonathan McGill has announced where he will be finishing his career.

Due to his experience and fiery play, there were expected to be a handful of programs interested in adding the safety who was second on the team in tackles, and tied for the lead in picks. McGill ultimately decided to take a visit to SMU this weekend, where he was previously committed before flipping to Stanford, and this time around he will decided to go to SMU.

Even despite Stanford's hiring of Troy Taylor ,the Coppell, Texas is returning home. McGill finished his career at Stanford with 115 total tackles, 13 pass break ups, one sack, and four interceptions.