Skip to main content

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy fires shot at Pac-12

The shots directed at the Pac-12 continue to roll in

It is not anything new that coaches from different Power 5 conferences view their home conference as the superior conference, but after recent realignment drama comments feel a tad more personal now.

This of course is in reference to Oklahoma State coach, Mike Gundy, who had some very interesting comments in regards to the Pac-12 during media availability on Monday. For context, Gundy was asked whether or not the the upcoming game against Arizona State could effect the "Big 12 vs. Pac-12 Battle". 

As reported by Heartland College Sports, here is what Gundy had to say:

The Big 12 is already ahead (of the Pac-12), We’re fine,” Gundy said. “Big 12 is already working on it. We’re in good shape.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He continued saying:

“I’m getting good information.”

These comments are derived after an offseason filled with rumors and speculation about conference expansion, as similar to when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC, USC and UCLA recently left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. However, the Big 12 was able to add more teams, but what Gundy seems to not be factoring in or being told in as apart of his "good information" is that the Pac-12 is in a better standing media rights wise due to the fact their current deal expires sooner.

This allows for the Pac-12 to plan accordingly, while also factoring in what their deal will be worth when/if they add more teams. 

Needless to say, there might be some extra tension when Arizona State heads to Stillwater to visit No. 10 Oklahoma State. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during warmups before the game against Central Michigan Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy fires shot at Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

WATCH: Stanford running back commit L.J. Martin takes on a whole defense

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 1

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

USC opens as 9-point favorite against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans
Football

Paul Finebaum rips Pac-12 after tough Week 1 showing

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal football players gather and sing for fans after defeating the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three observations about Stanford during Week 1

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford safety Kendall Williamson expressed confidence in Stanford secondary ahead of USC game

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw signals during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Everything David Shaw said after the win over Colgate

By Kevin Borba