Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy fires shot at Pac-12

It is not anything new that coaches from different Power 5 conferences view their home conference as the superior conference, but after recent realignment drama comments feel a tad more personal now.

This of course is in reference to Oklahoma State coach, Mike Gundy, who had some very interesting comments in regards to the Pac-12 during media availability on Monday. For context, Gundy was asked whether or not the the upcoming game against Arizona State could effect the "Big 12 vs. Pac-12 Battle".

As reported by Heartland College Sports, here is what Gundy had to say:

The Big 12 is already ahead (of the Pac-12), We’re fine,” Gundy said. “Big 12 is already working on it. We’re in good shape.”

He continued saying:

“I’m getting good information.”

These comments are derived after an offseason filled with rumors and speculation about conference expansion, as similar to when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC, USC and UCLA recently left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. However, the Big 12 was able to add more teams, but what Gundy seems to not be factoring in or being told in as apart of his "good information" is that the Pac-12 is in a better standing media rights wise due to the fact their current deal expires sooner.

This allows for the Pac-12 to plan accordingly, while also factoring in what their deal will be worth when/if they add more teams.

Needless to say, there might be some extra tension when Arizona State heads to Stillwater to visit No. 10 Oklahoma State.